Los Angeles Angels (1-4, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-1, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 6.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.77 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Angels went 37-39 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team with three extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

