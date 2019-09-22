It was a routine that’s become all too familiar for the Washington Nationals, starting way back in spring, now stretching into the final days of a regular season marked by their bullpen and the messes it creates.

The Nationals’ starter, this time Austin Voth, exited with a two-run lead at Marlins Park on Sunday afternoon. Then the bullpen gave up four to the Miami Marlins in the seventh, collapsing once again, making it fair to wonder how this team can survive with such shaky relievers. The latest disappointment led to a 5-3 loss to the last-place Marlins. Hunter Strickland gave them life by allowing a leadoff homer in the decisive seventh. Wander Suero, pitching for the third straight day, was charged with the next three runs and his ninth loss.

[Box score: Marlins 5, Nationals 3]

By failing to sweep the Marlins, Washington could soon be tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s top wild-card spot. The Chicago Cubs sat 2 ½ games behind the Nationals once Anthony Rendon made the final out. Washington is set up to appear in the wild-card game on Oct. 1, barring a serious meltdown this week, but a nagging question has not gone away: Which relievers can Manager Dave Martinez count on when the pressure builds?

The Nationals had nudged ahead with a small rally in the top of the fifth. Trea Turner started it with a broken-bat hit. Adam Eaton next punched a grounder into right, traveling at 102 mph, and Rendon ripped a single to bring Turner in. Juan Soto started the Nationals’ second push, in the top of the fourth, with his first of three walks. Howie Kendrick moved Soto up to second with a scorched single off Marlins starter Pablo López. Then, after Brian Dozier brought in a run on a groundout, the Nationals made a savvy decision.

The inning seemed to end with Victor Robles bouncing into an around-the-horn double play. But Washington challenged that second baseman Isan Diaz did not touch the base for the out at second. The call was overturned, putting Dozier back in scoring position, and Miami intentionally walked Yan Gomes to bring up Voth. The 27-year-old had just eight career plate appearances once he stepped into the box. Those included zero hits and three strikeouts.

But Voth made the Marlins pay for Diaz’s miscue. He poked his first hit into shallow center, dropping it between three converging players, and delivering Dozier to the dirt around home plate. Dozier, making his first start in a week, slid in headfirst to get Voth his first RBI. Then Voth went and protected the lead he helped build.

He allowed a run in the first after Magneuris Sierra tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Yet that was all Miami got off Voth before he exited after five. He did allow a lot of loud contact throughout the afternoon. He gave up another double to Sierra in the fifth, on a hanging curveball, and stranded him at second once Jon Berti lined out to center. In all, across 81 pitches, he leaned on his mid-90s fastball and sharp curve.

Those are the pitches that helped him twice earn the fifth starter spot this season. They are also the pitches that could help him sneak onto the wild-card game roster as a reliever. The Nationals will spend the next week taking stock of what they have, from their depth starters, bench and, of course, their bullpen. Martinez is still figuring out who he can trust in the sixth and seventh innings, even in late September, even after the Nationals tried to address with three trade deadline acquisitions. Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle promise to be his top high-leverage relievers for however long this team plays. But the rest of the bullpen remains a complete question mark.

Strickland, acquired at the deadline for big spots, turned in a clean sixth inning Sunday. But he gave up that leadoff homer in the seventh before hitting Lewis Brinson. That put the tying run on base with no outs in the inning. Suero entered, threw away a pickoff throw for the second time in three games, and that put Brinson on second. He struck out Curtis Granderson with his cutter, seeming to calm the danger, but even more was on the way.

Suero, making his team-leading 75th appearance, walked Sierra to put the go-ahead run on base. Jon Berti scored two with a double over Adam Eaton’s end. Tanner Rainey came in for Suero after that, with hopes of putting out the fire, and soon yielded an RBI triple to Starlin Castro. Three different relievers gave up the Marlins three-run scoring hits. The problem for Washington — on Sunday, yes, but more so moving forward — is that that’s so far from an anomaly.