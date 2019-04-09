Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will likely miss one or two starts because of a left hamstring injury.

Manager Joe Maddon told WSCR-AM on Tuesday that Lester “of course” will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and might miss a second outing.

Lester was hurt running the bases during a six-run second inning against Pittsburgh on Monday. He hit an RBI double, and the hamstring tightened when he scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single.

Lester allowed consecutive singles in the third before Maddon replaced him with Brad Brach, and the Cubs’ beleaguered bullpen shut down the Pirates in a 10-0 victory.

Lester was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Tyler Chatwood could fill in against Los Angeles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.