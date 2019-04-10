Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-5, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (2-0, 3.09 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals went 43-38 at home in 2018. St. Louis averaged 8.5 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last season.

The Dodgers went 47-34 away from home in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits per game last season and totaled 235 home runs as a team.

