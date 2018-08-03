PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo missed Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants due to illness, the club announced before first pitch.

The team wasn’t specific on when Lovullo will be back or what has him feeling under the weather. Bench coach Jerry Narron served as acting manager on Friday night.

Narron managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2005 to 2007 and the Texas Rangers in 2001 and 2002. He’s in his second season on the Diamondbacks’ staff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.