San Diego Padres (7-5, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-8, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 1.80 ERA) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (1-1, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco hit 133 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last year.

The Padres went 28-48 in division games in 2018. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.41 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.