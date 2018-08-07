San Diego Padres’ Manuel Margot is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — Manuel Margot homered, tripled, singled and drove in five runs, helping the San Diego Padres overcome an early deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 Tuesday night.

Franmil Reyes added three RBIs for the Padres.

Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas staked Milwaukee to a 4-0 first-inning lead with a pair of two-run homers — Aguilar’s team-best 27th and Moustakas’ 22nd and second as a Brewer.

Padres starter Clayton Richard settled down and allowed just one run over the next four innings. Phil Maton, Matt Strahm, Craig Stammen, Robert Stock and Trey Wingenter combined for five scoreless innings of relief.

Strahm (3-3) struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth for the victory.

Margot hit a two-run single in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and a tying sacrifice fly in the sixth. He had an RBI triple in the ninth and continued home on a throwing error for the final run.

Reyes, who had a solo homer in the fourth, doubled in two runs with two outs in the seventh off All-Star Josh Hader (4-1) to give the Padres their first lead at 7-5.

Hunter Renfroe’s 10th homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, made it 9-5.

After two scoreless innings, the Padres scored in each of the next seven innings. Brewers starter Chase Anderson couldn’t hold the early lead, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

PADRES MOVES: RHP Brett Kennedy was selected from Triple-A El Paso and is scheduled to make his debut Wednesday at Milwaukee. Kennedy was 10-0 with 2.72 ERA in 16 starts at El Paso. “We didn’t bring him up for one outing and that’s it; we bought him up with that anticipation of ‘let’s see what you can do here,’” manager Andy Green said. “He’s earned that right. You don’t see too many 2 ERA’s in the PCL. You won’t see guys who have won pretty much every game they’ve pitched in the PCL. He’s earned the right to pitch here.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers, on the 10-day DL (left foot contusion/bone bruise) is improving. “He’s moving around. Hopefully he’s jogging tomorrow,” manager Andy Green said “He’s walking much better now, no noticeable limp, and he says he’s feeling better so hopefully it’s just those 10 days and he’ll be ready to go.” Myers was injured Thursday night when he fouled a ball off his foot.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies’ rehab went well Monday at Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 79 pitches. He is expected to make at least one more rehab start. “We’re 70 days into a DL stint and before that, he was out another three weeks, so he’s missed a good 90 days worth of mound time,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Just getting him back on the mound every five days is important.

UP NEXT

Padres: Brett Kennedy, called up Tuesday, makes his debut. The 24-year-old right-hander was 10-0 at El Paso, including winning seven consecutive starts before a no-decision his last time out. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (10-4, 3.89) makes his team-leading 25th start. In his last start, Chacin allowed nine runs on five hits with four walks in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss to the Dodgers. He is 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 career games against San Diego.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.