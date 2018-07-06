SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have signed general manager Jerry Dipoto to a multiyear contract extension.

The agreement announced Friday comes with the Mariners 24 games above .500, striving to make the postseason for the first time since 2001.

Dipoto is in his third full season with the Mariners, who are 56-32 and 1 ½ games out of first place in the AL West. Since the start of the 2016 season, his first full year, the Mariners have the eighth-best record in the majors at 220-192.

Seattle president and chief executive officer Kevin Mather says Dipoto has upgraded nearly every aspect of the overall baseball operation in his brief tenure.

