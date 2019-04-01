Los Angeles Angels (80-82, fourth in the AL West in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chris Stratton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Seattle pitchers had a WHIP of 1.24 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

The Angels went 37-39 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.15. The Mariners won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Mariners Injuries: None listed.

Angels Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.