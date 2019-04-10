Seattle Mariners (11-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-8, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.02 ERA) Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter the game as winners of their last four games.

The Royals went 32-49 at home in 2018. Kansas City batted .245 as a team last season and hit 155 total home runs.

The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

