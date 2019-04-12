Houston Astros (8-5, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-2, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (1-1, 2.31 ERA) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 4.77 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mariners enter the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Seattle pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.13.

The Astros went 46-30 in division games in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team last season while averaging 8.6 hits per game. The Mariners won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

