Seattle Mariners (7-2, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-3, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (1-0, 3.00 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox went 30-51 in home games in 2018. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.85 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

