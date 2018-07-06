Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez has only been around Gio Gonzalez for a few months, but it didn’t take long to diagnose Gonzalez’s problem when things go awry. It has nothing to do with the physical. Not mechanics, not velocity, not command. It’s between the ears and it has shackled the durable but occasionally maddening Gonzalez for nearly a month.

“We talk a lot before he goes out there,” Martinez said. “And then as he’s pitching we try to encourage him that, ‘Hey you’re doing good. Just keep that little man out of your head right there.’ ”

Martinez wants Gonzalez to dismiss that little man. He doesn’t want him to think. Just pitch. When he doesn’t, his efficiency wanes, his pitch count multiplies, and his frustration soars. Disaster often follows. Disaster, however, didn’t follow that formula in the Nationals’ 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night at Nationals Park. Instead, Gonzalez, despite being utterly inefficient, was somehow effective over five innings before the bullpen tossed four scoreless frames until Mark Reynolds supplied a walk-off home run off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth.

If momentum exists in baseball, the victory kept it going for the Nationals. They are 2-0 since their players-only meeting, are back over .500 at 44-43, and moved to within five games of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Gonzalez allowed at least one runner to reach base in every one of his five innings. Multiple runners reached in four of the five. He yielded eight hits and walked four. He threw 114 pitches. But all that mattered in the end was that he held the lowly Marlins (36-54) to two runs. It was his best start in over a month, one in which the Nationals’ rotation have been statistically the worst in the National League after two months as tops.

The crowd’s volume swelled between pitches two batters into the game — typically not the time for full-throated enthusiasm. Fans recognized the moment because it was so familiar. Gonzalez’s pitch count was already up over 20 after going to a full-count to each of the Marlins’ first three hitters.

The third hitter was J.T. Realmuto, a surefire all-star, and there was a runner on first base. Gonzalez was already fighting himself. The crowd sensed it. So the decibel level rose as Gonzalez caught the break he needed: Realmuto struck out swinging at the 12th pitch of his at-bat before Spencer Kieboom launched a missile to second base to catch Brian Anderson attempting to steal. Gonzalez ended the inning at 24 pitches and it could’ve been worse.

Gonzalez, of course, went 3-2 against the leadoff hitter in the second inning, Martin Prado. He eventually walked him. And, of course, Gonzalez then jumped ahead 0-2 on Justin Bour before inducing a double play. He eventually emerged from the frame at 42 pitches without surrendering a run. He was pitching dangerously.

The Marlins finally drew blood in the third inning when Starlin Castro smacked an RBI double to give the Marlins a lead. But Castro was stranded at second with one out. Gonzalez’s next high-wire act ended with getting an inning-ending double play with the bases juiced in the fourth without allowing a run. Meanwhile, the Nationals broke through against Marlins right-hander Dan Straily in the fourth inning, when Adam Eaton and Wilmer Difo delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give Washington the lead.

The lead was fleeting because Gonzalez wasn’t as lucky in the fifth. After surrendering three straight singles to load the bases, Gonzalez issued a one-out walk to Prado to score a run. That brought up the dangerous Bour with the bases still loaded. Gonzalez fell behind 3-0, then got a couple borderline pitches called his way before striking him out swinging. Five pitches later, with the crowd on its feet and volume amplified again, Gonzalez struck Garrett Cooper out with a fastball. The ballpark roared. Gonzalez had wiggled free one last time.

His gymnastics weren’t aesthetically pleasing. He wavered and labored, but he also didn’t succumb to the problems he created for himself. He tiptoed around land mines well enough to not lay a heavy onus on his bullpen and offense. It was a master class in catastrophe evasion, and, thanks to the bullpen’s four-inning effort, it held up until Reynolds socked a 95 mph fastball into the visitors’ bullpen and to send the anxious crowd home happy.