MIAMI — Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson has been optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, the latest setback for the team’s centerpiece in the Christian Yelich trade.

The Marlins recalled from rehabilitation and reinstated first baseman-outfielder Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list. The injury-plagued Cooper started Tuesday night against Cleveland but left the game in the third inning after he was hit on the left knuckle by a 96 mph fastball from Trevor Bauer.

Cooper has been the Marlins’ opening day right fielder the past two years, but because of injuries, he has played in just 18 games since the beginning of 2018.

Brinson is hitting .197 with 28 strikeouts in 76 at-bats. He batted .199 last year in his first season with the Marlins and missed two months because of a hip injury.

