Cincinnati Reds (66-89, fifth in NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (60-93, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (7-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Marlins: Jose Urena (7-12, 4.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will look for another strong outing after a combined three-hitter delivered by Wei-Yin Chen and three relievers in a 1-0 victory over Cincinnati on Friday. The Marlins are 10-19 in Urena’s starts. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .254 batting average on the season. The Reds have gone 13-19 against teams in the NL East this season. Cincinnati is hitting .256 as a team this season, Scooter Gennett’s mark of .316 leads the team. The Marlins won 1-0 in Friday’s meeting, Kyle Barraclough earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez is batting .284 with a .361 on-base percentage and .527 slugging percentage in 136 games this season for the Reds. Scott Schebler has nine hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .284 with 130 hits and 21 home runs in 120 games this year for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .833 over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored by 18 runs. Marlins: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 28 runs.

