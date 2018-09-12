Fans wait during a rain delay for the start of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Miami Marlins have bumped their doubleheader back a day after the opener of Wednesday’s scheduled twinbill was delayed by rain for 5 hours, 35 minutes.

The teams will play just one game Wednesday night, and then a single-admission doubleheader Thursday starting at 3:10 p.m. They were supposed to play two games Wednesday to make up Monday’s rainout, but the weather was once again uncooperative.

Showers fell throughout the day at Citi Field, and it was still misting when Zack Wheeler finally threw the first pitch at 9:45 p.m.

A few hundred fans waited out the delay in the ballpark’s covered areas. Many poured back beer or coffee to pass the time. Some others on the suite level napped on couches.

The Mets closed a number of concession stands, and some stadium personnel were dismissed hours before the first pitch.

It could’ve been worse. The White Sox and Rangers were delayed in Chicago for 7 1/2 hours on Aug. 13, 1990, though it’s unclear if that was the longest delay in major league history. That game was finally postponed around 9 p.m.

The Mets are inviting fans with tickets to Wednesday’s doubleheader back for any home game from Sept. 25-27 or any Monday-Thursday game next April, excluding opening day.

Game 2 on Thursday will begin about 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

