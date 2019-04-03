New York Mets (4-1, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (2-4, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at Marlins Park.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team with 2.3 extra base hits per game and 222 total doubles last season.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit .234 as a team last season and hit 170 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.