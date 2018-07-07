Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — German Marquez limited the Seattle Mariners to one run and five hits, and Tony Wolters drove in three runs on a pair of triples to help the Colorado Rockies cruise to a 7-1 victory Friday night.

Marquez (7-8) walked none and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, and struck out five in six innings.

Wolters wasn’t even supposed to be in the lineup, but started at catcher after Tom Murphy was scratched before the game so he could return to Denver to be with his wife, Lindsay, who’s giving birth to their second child. Wolters delivered an RBI triple in the second inning and a two-run triple in the sixth as the Rockies took a 6-0 lead.

Wolters also blocked a pitch in the dirt from Marquez and managed to flip the ball back to Marquez covering the plate to retire an advancing Dee Gordon in the bottom of the sixth.

Charlie Blackmon homered off Felix Hernandez (8-7) to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first. Hernandez allowed hits to Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story before getting out of the early jam.

Raimel Tapia doubled over the right-field wall before Wolters’ first triple extended the Rockies’ advantage to 2-0. DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly scored Wolters.

Hernandez was driven from the game after five innings, having allowed three runs and eight hits with two strikeouts.

Colorado quickly piled on against Roenis Elias in the sixth. After Ian Desmond reached on an error and Tapia walked, Wolters tripled again to drive them in. A double by LeMahieu scored Wolters as the Rockies made it 6-0.

Denard Span hit a solo homer off Marquez in the sixth to get the Mariners on the scoreboard.

Gonzalez drove in Blackmon on a double in the eighth off Nick Rumbelow to extend Colorado’s lead to 7-1.

MARJAMA RETIRES

Mariners C Mike Marjama informed the team that he is retiring from baseball to take a position with the National Eating Disorders Association. Marjama, 28, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on April 20 after making the team’s opening day roster. He appeared in 10 games this season, batting .111 with three doubles, two walks and six strikeouts. Seattle now has three openings on its 40-man roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RF Mitch Haniger took batting practice before the game and was expected to be available off the bench as a pinch-hitter two days after sustaining a bruised knee running into the outfield wall. He was scratched before Thursday’s series finale with the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (8-6) has worked at least six innings in 12 of his last 13 starts for the Rockies and has won four of his last five decisions. He has allowed two runs of fewer in each of his last four starts.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (8-2) has won eight of his last nine decisions and is coming off eight shutout innings against Kansas City, allowing just two hits and walking two while striking out 11.

