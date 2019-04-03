Colorado Rockies (2-4, fourth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-1, first in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went 51-30 at home in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 150 home runs as a team.

The Rockies went 44-38 on the road in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

