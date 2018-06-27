Los Angeles Dodgers’ Matt Kemp reacts after grounding out as Chicago Cubs catcher Chris Gimenez looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp sat out against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night after losing his appeal of Major League Baseball’s one-game suspension for a scuffle with Texas.

Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were suspended one game apiece for tangling after a collision at home plate on June 13 at Dodger Stadium. Chirinos served his punishment the following night. Both players were fined an undisclosed amount by MLB.

At the time, Kemp said he was surprised by the punishment, and he appealed because he disagreed with it.

Despite going hitless in his last nine at-bats (0 for 9 with two walks), Kemp is hitting .311 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 76 games this season.

Kemp has surpassed Washington’s Bryce Harper for second among NL outfielders in balloting for next month’s All-Star Game.

