The sample size keeps growing, little by little, enough so that it can be whispered about with the heaviest hints of reservation.

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen, once baseball’s biggest safety hazard, has figured something out. Here they were again, in the Nationals’ 7-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, pitching the last two innings and downsizing the usual drama to something manageable.

Max Scherzer worked seven innings, gave up two runs and finished with his third win in as many starts. The offense hit throughout, building a lead early and stretching it late. And the bullpen didn’t ruin any of it, even after Wander Suero gave up a run in the eighth and Tanner Rainey had to put a fire out. Rainey, a 26-year-old rookie, has been at the center of a very new revelation for Washington. Sean Doolittle followed him in the ninth, putting a few runners on but working out of his own trouble.

Since May 31 — and please read this next part with caution — Nationals relievers lead the majors in ERA and a bunch of other statistics. That stretched into this series-evening victory.

The Nationals had trouble making use of Scherzer’s consistency — always good, often dominant — at the start of this season. That was partly due to limited run support. But, in truth, it was their bullpen, wilting at the end of his outings and everybody else’s, keeping the team to just two wins in Scherzer’s first 12 appearances. That trend, to no coincidence, has also totally reversed in June. Scherzer (5-5) struck out 15 in a victory over the Cincinnati to start the month, followed with seven shutout innings against the San Diego Padres, and was back at it in this matchup.

He let the Diamondbacks get ahead on Carson Kelly’s solo homer in the second, the first he’d allowed since May 17. He gave up another in the fifth, on a middle-in fastball to Nick Ahmed, after he’d yet to give up two in a game all season. But he otherwise made few mistakes while collecting 10 strikeouts for the 87th time in his career.

Michael A. Taylor kick-started Washington’s three-run third with a single, then Scherzer reached on a sacrifice bunt when Robbie Ray tried to throw Taylor out at second. The attempt instead trickled into center field. Taylor went to third. Next Trea Turner smacked an RBI double, Victor Robles scored Scherzer with a flyout and, once Juan Soto brought in Turner with a two-out single, the Nationals had an advantage for their pitchers to protect.

Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick widened the gap in the sixth, each notching a solo homer, as Scherzer was rounding off his night. He got through the sixth with a strikeout and two lazy pop flies to center. He got through the seventh by getting Idemaro Vargas to ground out on his 104th and final pitch.

And when the bullpen stirred into motion, right as the sun went down, it didn’t feel like foreshadowing for disaster. It once only felt like that, night after night, the Nationals’ relievers so bad that even double-digit leads weren’t safe. But, even with the occasional hiccups, they have clicked across the past 13 games.

So there was Suero doing pushups, and Rainey stretching his arm, and Kyle Barraclough throwing invisible pitches into a concrete wall. Trevor Rosenthal, on the heels of an encouraging performance, didn’t look out of place among them. Doolittle, their anchor and closer, paced around until he loosened his arm, then warmed it up, then entered to finish the game.

These relievers had spent all season trying to earn trust back, to string together just a few clean nights, to right a whole list of wrongs. It took a while, much longer than the Nationals would have liked, but encouraging signs continue to pile up. Manager Dave Martinez didn’t need to get too creative to turn Scherzer’s strong start into a comfortable win.

He plugged in Suero for the eighth and he got two outs before yielding a run-scoring double. Rainey came in right after, with two runners in scoring position, and made a nice play on a grounder that struck him in the leg. Then Doolittle put a punctuation mark on the Nationals’ 13th win in 19 games. That run has been sustained by a bullpen that is learning how to cover its holes. And maybe, just maybe, its measured success is something real.