This was how it’s supposed to look: Max Scherzer pumping pitches past hitters, his velocity heightening with the moment, his right arm keeping the crowd quiet because its team had to face him, over and over, all afternoon Sunday until he finally left the mound for good.

And when he did, once Scherzer finished eight innings and had yielded a lone run, there was a clear bridge between the Washington Nationals’ rotation and all-star closer Sean Doolittle. While racking up 15 strikeouts, Scherzer had built it by himself.

That was the simple formula for the Nationals in their 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Give the ball to your ace. Watch him go. Ride him through the eighth, the inning that has given the Nationals fits all year, and have Doolittle set down the Reds in the ninth for his 12th save.

The offense punched through two eighth-inning insurance runs for Scherzer, who gave up just three hits and threw a season-high 120 pitches. The bullpen was given some needed rest, aside from Doolittle’s three outs. And, overall, Washington left Cincinnati having taken seven of its past nine contests and three series in a row.

They are now 26-33 as they keep wading through a soft part of their schedule. Incremental progress is the only kind baseball allows.

[Nationals sign reliever Fernando Rodney to a minor league deal]

The Nationals carried one of the year’s oddest statistics into this series finale, even in a sport full of numbers that don’t make much sense. They were 2-10 in games started by Scherzer, one of the world’s best pitchers, the ace they can typically pencil in for win after win after win. But that strategy had failed them so far this season. So when discussing Scherzer’s success against the Reds on Sunday morning — a 2.21 ERA in six career starts — it felt like Manager Dave Martinez was describing Scherzer’s year as a whole.

“It’s just an anomaly of baseball,” Martinez said, and that also went for his team’s record with Scherzer starting, the two-strike hits he has allowed and that the Nationals had scored three or fewer runs in all but two of his starts.

But a sliver of support arrived in the first inning Sunday, after Trea Turner smacked a leadoff double and Anthony Rendon singled him in one out later against Reds starter Sonny Gray. Scherzer responded with a nine-pitch first, two strikeouts to finish the second and five straight once he punched out the side in the third. Josh VanMeter missed a diving change-up. Jose Iglesias swung through a fastball. Tucker Barnhart folded into the dirt after swinging through a knee-buckling cutter. And after Nick Senzel went down, on 97-mph heat running into his hands, he twice glanced at Scherzer before walking to the dugout.

Scherzer was already charging toward the visitors’ side, his eyes straight ahead, his right fist balled at his side. The Reds got him out of that trance in the fourth — scoring a run with back-to-back doubles — but he dialed his fastball up to 98, his fastest pitch since 2017, to escape the jam with another strikeout. Then he sunk back into a rhythm by the next inning, and the Reds didn’t stand a chance.

[Saturday: Nats rough up old friend Tanner Roark, and bullpen stifles Reds]

Barnhart waved at a change-up for strike three, let go of his bat and watched it sail into the dirt between first and second base in the fifth. Scherzer battled Joey Votto, who hit the first of the Reds’ doubles in the fourth, to begin the sixth and got him looking with an corner-clipping fastball, giving him 10 strikeouts for the 86th time his career. He polished off the inning with his 11th and 12th of the afternoon.

After Kurt Suzuki doubled in Juan Soto in the fourth, plating the Nationals’ second run, Gray and the Reds’ bullpen cooled them down. But they pieced together a rally in the eighth, scoring two runs on a Brian Dozier bases-loaded single, and that inning ended with Scherzer at the plate. The Reds intentionally walked Victor Robles to load the bases with two outs, forcing Martinez to go for their throat or keep Scherzer in the game.

He chose the latter, as expected, and Scherzer was soon back out for more. He served up a double and then got two outs before Martinez stepped out of the dugout for a mound visit. He was at 117 pitches, already more than he had thrown all year, and he screamed “No!” once he saw Martinez walking in his direction. He shook his head at even the suggestion of leaving now. That earned him another hitter — as if Martinez had a real choice, as if anyone but Scherzer was going to handle the rest of the eighth inning when there was still a bit more juice in his arm.

The batter was Votto, long one of the Reds’ best threats, and Scherzer struck him out looking on three pitches, his final one a 97-mpg fastball with late life, his afternoon ending as he stalked off the field with clenched teeth.

So much that has gone wrong for Scherzer this season has been out of his control. He wouldn’t let that be the case Sunday. That just wasn’t part of his plan.