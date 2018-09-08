It did stop raining Saturday, long enough for nine innings to be played at Nationals Park, long enough for Max Scherzer to work through the Chicago Cubs as if he were trying to get home before another downpour began.

Scherzer gave up three runs and struck out 11 in his National League-leading 17th win and his first complete game since April 9. The Washington Nationals, behind their ace and an opportunistic offense, beat the Cubs, 10-3, in the first game of a doubleheader. Scherzer padded his case for a third straight NL Cy Young Award — which will have to be better than the ones made by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola and New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom at season’s end — with his 16th start striking out at least 10 batters.

But that was not before the weather kept his arm on ice, bumping an afternoon matchup into the evening.

Friday’s rain drenched Nationals Park and led to more than four hours of delays, 23 minutes of baseball that will never count and, after much confusion and debate, a late-night postponement that set up Saturday’s doubleheader. But the rain kept coming, and coming, and then the doubleheader was delayed, too. And so was Scherzer’s 30th start of the season. And so was the Nationals’ second look at an outfield of Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Bryce Harper, who finally took the field together at 5:13 p.m., more than two hours behind schedule.

This outfield has been anticipated since Robles was called up earlier this week, even if Harper’s impending free agency could soon make it an unrealized dream. All together, Harper, Soto and Robles have been on earth for 65 years. Harper is 25 years old and will be the Nationals’ centerpiece for at least another 20 games. Soto is 19 and could very well win the National League’s rookie of the year award. Robles is 21 and, after an early-season elbow injury, reannouncing himself as the Nationals’ most intriguing prospect.

With Soto and Robles, the Nationals have two good reasons to believe that a Harper departure wouldn’t suck all the star power out of their outfield. But with Soto, Robles and Harper in the same lineup, however long that lasts, the Nationals have an umbrella of power and patience and swagger and speed.

It will be hard for Nationals Manager Dave Martinez to play them all on the same days this September. Soto made his 57th consecutive start in the opener Saturday and has given Martinez few reasons to rest him, if any at all. Harper is Harper, carved into the third spot of the lineup, the team’s most dangerous hitter. And Adam Eaton, Martinez’s everyday right fielder, hit .299 in August and is under contract with the Nationals for at least one more season.

Robles still made his first start of 2018 on Saturday, and though he finished 0 for 3 the outfield was productive from the start. Harper walked in the first inning before Mark Reynolds did the same behind him, and that brought Soto up with the bases loaded. Soto chopped a single under the glove of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and two runs came in. The Nationals brought in another before Brandon Kintzler, the former Nationals reliever, came in for starter Jaime Garcia and got the Cubs out of the inning.

And that was almost enough for Scherzer.

After issuing a double to Tommy La Stella with one out in the first, Scherzer retired 15 straight batters before he hit Ian Happ with a cutter in the sixth. Scherzer threw a five-pitch second inning, a 10-pitch fourth and struck out two in the fifth before the Nationals added five runs in the bottom half. He pitched into trouble in the seventh, yielding three singles and a run before he got Javier Baez to pop out in the infield.

Then, as the rain returned in the next half-inning, Scherzer bounced a single into center field that scored Matt Wieters for the Nationals’ ninth run. At the plate this season, Scherzer has 17 hits and five RBI. On the mound, he has dominated yet again, from spring to summer and into Saturday, in which he handcuffed the Cubs beneath a bed of gray clouds before working into a ninth-inning jam.

Two runs came home as Scherzer’s pitch count climbed to 105. Martinez went out to pull him, but Scherzer remained in the game to face Kris Bryant. Fans chanted “Let’s go Max!” between each pitch and, when Scherzer struck out Bryant on a high fastball, a waterlogged weekend had its moment.