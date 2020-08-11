Three relievers entered behind Scherzer. And, this time, they hung on to give the Washington Nationals a 2-1 win over the New York Mets. Manager Dave Martinez is working without two of his expected late-inning options. Right-hander Will Harris is still coming back from a right groin strain, and left-hander Sean Doolittle can’t take high-leverage spots until further notice. So Martinez went with Javy Guerra, Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson, with Rainey and Hudson recording the final eight outs.

Scherzer, having exited his previous start with a tweaked hamstring, limited the Mets despite consistent traffic on the bases and a lot of hard contact. Seven strikeouts kept the damage to a minimum. Then a new bullpen formula helped bump the Nationals to 6-7 on the year.

There were no specific limitations for Scherzer heading into the game. Instead, Martinez told reporters the Nationals were “going to watch him.” But while that may seem obvious — because it’s nearly impossible to not watch the pitcher — the phrase has gained meaning in 2020.

Pitchers around baseball are fighting injuries big and small. Stars such as Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Shohei Ohtani are unlikely to throw another pitch this season. New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle underwent Tommy John surgery last week. On the Nationals alone, Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and relievers Harris and Roenis Elías have had varying setbacks.

Elías is on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Harris is on the 10-day IL and, after throwing 17 pitches Tuesday, could return soon. Strasburg is dealing with nerve irritation in his right hand, which flared up again in the fifth inning of his last start. Scherzer’s previous outing, against the Mets in Washington, lasted just one inning and 27 pitches before he was pulled.

So watching Scherzer included a short list of questions: Was his fastball into the mid-90s? Was he able to generate power with his back leg? Did he have his usual command of each pitch, including his slider, change-up and curve? The answers early on were yes, yes and not quite.

Trea Turner gave Scherzer an immediate lead. The shortstop sliced Rick Porcello’s second pitch for a home run, taking a high sinker out to right. It was the 10th leadoff shot of his career, breaking a Nationals record set by Alfonso Soriano in 2006. But it was also an anomaly for Turner. He hit a career-high 19 home runs in 2019, and each one was pulled to the left of straightaway center. He had, in fact, only hit one to right field in 2,179 previous plate appearances.

Then Tuesday he lifted a second to stay hot. The oddity smacked a cardboard fan in the face. Turner recently went through an 0-for-18 slump, but he had a homer and two singles in a series-opening win here Monday. He later singled in the third to notch five hits in his past six at-bats. By that point, Victor Robles had stretched the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the second.

Scherzer, meanwhile, labored through the start of his night. He threw 29 pitches in the first and stranded the bases loaded. He finished the second at 60 total pitches and muttered to himself while walking off. His fastball was erratic. He had trouble locating his glove-side change-up. A matchup with Brandon Nimmo lasted 11 pitches, with the Mets’ bench cheering after each one. Nimmo would work a full-count walk. Scherzer winced and slapped his glove in frustration.

He was hit well in the third, though it ended quickly once Dominic Smith lined into a double play. In the fourth, Andrés Giménez hit a one-out triple and came home on Luis Guillorme’s sacrifice fly. Scherzer then gutted out the fifth and sixth, climbing to 105 pitches, before Martinez went to the bullpen.

Guerra got the first call. He yielded a leadoff double to Guillorme, who reached second only after Juan Soto seemed to lose the ball in the lights. Next he recorded one out before walking Nimmo. Martinez was quickly out of the dugout to bring in Rainey.

The 26-year-old has been Washington’s best reliever this year, and he continued to build on that sample size. Just three pitches after he entered, Rainey got Jeff McNeil to bounce into an inning-ending, rally-killing double play. Then, in the eighth, Rainey struck out J.D. Davis with three sliders, struck out Michael Conforto on a fastball that whizzed by catcher Kurt Suzuki and got Dominic Smith to bounce out to second.