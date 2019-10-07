Sports columnist

He clenched his whole body and flexed his arms, and if the thunder in the stadium hadn’t drowned him out, then the thunder from the bottom of Max Scherzer’s lungs would have filled the building. He hasn’t been himself recently, this three-time Cy Young winner. He was Monday night, when the only acceptable outcome was to be just that. The Washington Nationals’ season lives because of it.

Be honest with yourself, given what we have learned in the past week, since this postseason ride began: If the bullpen gate swings open Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, and the fifth game of this National League Division Series is at its most taut moment, would you be surprised to see Scherzer emerge, nostrils flaring?

No. No, you would not. Not after those 109 pitches, the last of which got him out of a bases-loaded situation and led to that full-body flex. Not after he followed a perfect relief outing in Game 2 with a vital seven-inning, one-run, four-hit, three-walk, seven-strikeout performance that was the backbone of a 6-1 victory in Game 4 in which Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer was the big blow.

Flight to Los Angeles? Hop on Max. He’s back.

[Max Scherzer and the Nationals beat Dodgers, 6-1, to force Game 5 in L.A.]

That he was able to provide that opportunity was hardly guaranteed Monday afternoon. The Nationals’ ace had a rocky year with a difficult-to-grasp injury, made rehab starts at the major league level, posted an un-Max-like ERA of 4.74 ERA down the stretch, walked the first hitter he faced in the postseason and allowed a homer to the second.

When that wild-card game against Milwaukee opened last week, Scherzer contained competing forces. On a random Tuesday in June when it’s his turn to start, his glare could scare a hardened criminal. In the postseason, somehow he gets more amped. Given the stakes and a slight tendency to overthrow, that’s not okay.

“My biggest thing with Max is — as we all know — he’s going to come out fired up,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “So for him to come out in the first one or two innings, kind of settle down, that’s going to be the telltale.”

Man, did he want the ball. He was only three days removed from his last appearance, this one at Dodger Stadium, 13 pitches in which he struck out the side in a stirring Game 2 victory that gave the Nats a split in L.A. Yet on Sunday, when he had no business talking about pitching, he was talking about pitching.

“Typical Max,” Martinez said. “He’s ready to pinch hit. He’s ready to pinch run. He said, ‘I could pitch an inning.’ And I said, ‘Hey buddy, you know, if we had to, you might pitch 140 pitches tomorrow, so just get your rest.’ ”

Martinez was only 31 short. But you get the kind of conversation he might hear Wednesday, when the Nats will try to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time in club history. Stephen Strasburg will start, and Washington expects excellence from a pitcher whose postseason ERA is now 0.64. Scherzer will be there, some cross between a puppy and an attack dog: “Can I have the ball? How about now? When? What about now? Now?” Tongue out. Pantpantpantpantpant.

The good part Monday: Even after Justin Turner, the Dodgers’ relentless third baseman, greeted him with a two-out, solo homer in the first, Scherzer wasn’t throwing 99 mph with his four-seam fastball. That sounds impressive.

“I’ve had some fun with the other guys in the clubhouse,” Scherzer said Sunday. “But for me, it’s just a mentality of going out there with everything on the line. … I mean, it’s been intense. So you’re going to get the best out of me.”

Except the best of Scherzer is dialed perhaps a notch back. And that’s where he settled in on Monday, his fastball at 94 mph, even-keeled. His first trip through the Dodgers’ lineup featured only one strikeout — and that was of opposing pitcher Rich Hill. By the fourth, the fastball was up to 97 mph to strike out Gavin Lux, and then he rang up four straight.

And still, here he was, pitching in a 1-1 game. For so many of these Nationals pitchers in so many of these postseason games, there’s just no wiggle room.

In the Nats’ 24 playoff games starting in 2012, it doesn’t seem to matter the lineup chosen that night or the team fielded that year. Get to October, and the bats cool down with the weather. Over the past eight seasons, they have been among the best offensive teams in the game — a .257 batting average, .326 on-base percentage and .421 slugging percentage. That .748 on-base-plus-slugging percentage might not look terribly sexy, but it’s fifth in all of baseball, and second (to the Dodgers) in the NL, since 2012.

Headed into Monday night, do you even want to know the playoff numbers for the Nats? Consider this a spoiler alert. Read on at your own peril.

That would be .206/.285/.329 for a .614 OPS.

Deep breaths. Remember, they won Monday night.

Okay, now think about how unlikely that is. That run included the best of Ian Desmond and Jayson Werth, the burst onto the scene of Bryce Harper, Zimmerman’s prime years, the savvy of Daniel Murphy, and contributions from role players past — Michael Morse and Adam LaRoche, Danny Espinosa and Wilson Ramos, on and on.

The lack of production in the playoffs has put an inordinate amount of pressure on the Nats rotation. That’s fine. That’s how they’re built, and the current rotation has three pitchers who could be paid $525 million over the course of their contracts.

But the angst over past Nats’ losses has so often centered around the pitching. Why couldn’t Drew Storen get one more strike in 2012? Why did Matt Williams lift Jordan Zimmermann against the San Francisco Giants in 2014? Why did Dusty Baker leave Scherzer in against the Dodgers in 2016? What the heck happened to Scherzer in his inning of relief against the Chicago Cubs in 2017?

So once Zimmerman belted a Pedro Baez offering through the wind in the fifth inning Monday night, he was a rare entity around here: A starting pitcher who could breathe. The bases-loaded situation came in the seventh — a single and two walks, as he was tiring. But it was with a five-run lead.

And so Scherzer went to work. With one out, he faced pinch-hitter Chris Taylor with a full count — and got him to swing through a slider. Martinez left him in to face the left-handed Joc Pederson, who could produce a grand slam with one of his sweet swings. Scherzer’s response: a fouled-off fastball, and a change-up Pederson rolled over.

So then came the body flex. Next comes the flight to Los Angeles. Wait for the pleas to pitch on Wednesday — when the Nats could finally advance.

For more by Barry Svrluga, visit washingtonpost.com/svrluga.