It was a tiny moment in a long game, coming on a meaningless third-inning pitch, passing quickly without much notice, like the stiff Atlanta breeze.

Max Scherzer grunted. Or maybe he yelled. Whatever came out of Scherzer’s mouth, after he fired a 98-mph fastball to Ronald Acuña Jr., was an audible sign that the Washington Nationals ace is getting back to normal. The pitch was a ball. Acuña eventually walked. But the result of the at-bat didn’t matter. What mattered — now, sure, but really for the Nationals’ pennant chase — is that Scherzer was putting everything he had into each of his 98 pitches against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

[Box score: Nationals 9, Braves 4]

He gave up one run on two hits in six innings of the Nationals’ 9-4 win at SunTrust Park. He struck out nine. He even added a single in the seventh, poking it inside the right field line, and scored on an Adam Eaton double. Asdrúbal Cabrera chipped in four hits and three RBI. That all helped the Nationals sidestep a sweep after dropping three straight here. It kept them two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs. More than anything, it was the best Scherzer’s looked since coming off the injured list on Aug. 24.

This was the 35-year-old’s first matchup with the Braves this season, and also the first time since May 11 that he pitched to catcher Yan Gomes. Kurt Suzuki, Scherzer’s usual catcher, is day-to-day after exiting Saturday night’s loss with a right elbow pain. He felt tingling in his fingers. He and Manager Dave Martinez didn’t want to risk it, considering what’s at stake in the coming weeks, and that nudged Gomes into the lineup for the series finale.

[Nationals call up Tres Barrera with catcher Kurt Suzuki feeling elbow pain]

Gomes, an all-star in 2018, has had a disappointing year at the plate. He entered with a .213 batting average in 290 plate appearances. Then he stepped into a Mike Soroka change-up, in the top of the second, and sent it over the fence in left-center. Soroko, just 22, has been the Braves’ best pitcher this season. But he couldn’t keep the Nationals in the yard early on. Adam Eaton popped a two-run shot in the first to give Scherzer a quick lead. Gomes added his an inning later. Juan Soto followed in the third, with his 33rd of the year, once he lifted an outside sinker off the left-field foul pole. Three homers was the most Soroka’s allowed in a game this season.

That was more than enough for Scherzer, who yielded a solo homer to Matt Joyce in the second, then blanked the Braves for his final five innings. Scherzer went through his normal between-starts routine for the first time since returning from the injuries. This was his fourth appearance following a six-week recovery for a mid-back strain, bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade and, finally, a mild rhomboid strain in the same area. He predicted he could throw around 100 pitches at full strength against Atlanta. Martinez, whose carefully managed expectations for Scherzer all summer, admitted Sunday morning that Scherzer “has no limits.”

The results backed Martinez up.

Scherzer’s first strikeout came on a 96-mph fastball to Ozzie Albies. His second, six pitches later, was with 97-mph heat to Freddie Freeman. It just off the high-and-outside corner of the strike zone. When Scherzer is going well, and attacking hitters how he wants to, that exact spot, and that kind of velocity, is a big reason. Batters were fouling it off in his previous three outings. Then Freeman, one of baseball’s best hitters, couldn’t catch up.

That allowed Scherzer to start mixing his secondary pitches — curveballs, sliders, change-ups — that either sneak onto the plate or disappear behind it. He finished with 54 four-seam fastballs on the afternoon. His command was shaky for moments, and he issued two walks, but he was able to tease five options to any batter in any count. That’s what makes him so dominant. The unchained intensity is the final ingredient.

The Braves put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth. Scherzer first walked Josh Donaldson. Then Joyce smacked a double into the right-field corner. But Scherzer struck out the next two hitters, with a slider and fastball, and set down the last eight batters he faced. His final out was a no-look catch on a liner ripped right back at him by Donaldson. The third baseman stopped halfway up the line, looked at Scherzer with a smile and bounced his helmet off the dirt. Scherzer looked over his shoulder and yelled something, probably playful trash talk, before retreating to the dugout.

He was next part of the Nationals’ four-run seventh inning. Gomes started it with his second homer of the game and ninth of the year. Scherzer followed with a single, scrambled out of the batter’s box and stole second when the Braves didn’t pay attention to him. He soon scored on Eaton’s double, jogging around from second, and offered swinging high-fives to teammates. Scherzer looked like he had never gone anywhere. He looked just like the player Washington needs him to be.