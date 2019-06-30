Max Scherzer struck out at least 10 batters for the 90th time in his career, the eighth time this season and the fourth start in a row. (Duane Burleson/AP)

If Max Scherzer or Detroit Tigers fans felt any type of way about his return to Comerica Park for the first time since he last pitched for the home team five years ago, neither he nor the crowd betrayed it. On Friday, the Washington Nationals’ ace had admitted he didn’t know whether he’d be emotional when taking the mound, but he vowed to keep things “business as usual.” Two days later, he did just that.

There was no rousing applause when his name was announced as he took the mound in the bottom of the first inning, no standing ovation when he departed at the end of the eighth after striking out the side. Yet, in between, Tigers fans witnessed the kind of dominant performance they remembered from Scherzer’s time here, what has since become the right-hander’s normal. Aside from a solo home run that barely got over the right field wall, Scherzer mowed through the Tigers — eight innings, one run, four hits, no walks, 14 strikeouts — to secure a series-clinching, 2-1 win Sunday afternoon.

The bats did just enough to let the Nationals (42-41) squeak by the floundering Tigers (27-52). They got their first run in the fourth on an RBI single by Scherzer’s battery mate, Kurt Suzuki. After Brandon Dixon’s blast off Scherzer tied the score in the seventh, Anthony Rendon extended the Nationals’ home run streak to a team-record 15 games to reclaim the lead in the eighth. Sean Doolittle sidestepped a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth to record his 100th career save.

Somehow — at 34, in the fifth season of a seven-year, $210 million deal, in a stretch that features two Cy Young Awards and a runner-up finish — Scherzer is in the midst of one of the best runs of his career. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but still — the past six weeks have been impressive even for a starter of his stature. In his past eight starts, he has thrown 57 innings with a 0.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts to eight walks. On Sunday, he registered 10-plus strikeouts for the 90th time in his career, the eighth time this season and his fourth start in a row.

Scherzer’s foil Sunday, Tigers starter and former Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, was a reminder of how brief the pitching peak can be. The two briefly overlapped not just in location but in caliber. In January 2015, when the Nationals signed Scherzer, he and Zimmermann had finished the previous year fifth in Cy Young voting — Scherzer in the American League with the Tigers, Zimmerman in the National with Washington. Since then, their career trajectories have diverged.

In the past five seasons, Scherzer has become arguably the best free agent signing in baseball history. After Zimmermann departed Washington for Detroit before the 2016 season, he has struggled mightily. In 3½ seasons, injuries have sidelined him three times and his ERA has ballooned, his 5.31 mark in Detroit entering Sunday nearly two full runs higher than his career ERA in Washington (3.32).

Yet Zimmermann seemed to recapture a bit of what he had lost, at least for the day. In the first inning, Zimmermann escaped a first-and-third situation with no damage. In the second, Scherzer navigated around a two-out double.

Zimmermann cracked first — the RBI single to Suzuki in the fourth — but Scherzer later did, too. Yet, as he has so often done, Scherzer pitched through it. His pitch count at 100 after seven innings, he returned for the eighth to face Gordon Beckham, slugger Miguel Cabrera (as a pinch hitter) and leadoff man JaCoby Jones. He struck out all three on 15 pitches.

Scherzer was in a different uniform, but his latest start in Comerica Park looked like plenty that had come before it.