Something comes over Max Scherzer on nights like Wednesday, when he has that special stuff, when nine innings feel like a reasonable day’s work, when every hit feels like an affront to his being.

That something does not leave him devoid of reason, because he knows when he is spent. But it does consume him, adding purpose to his prowl and quiet rage to the routine. When Scherzer senses a complete game, he hurtles headlong toward that purpose, bringing everyone present with him on the quest. A start after falling one out short, Scherzer finished his first complete game of the season in the Nationals’ 3-1 win over the Giants.

He has thrown six of those as a National, two no-hitters, one 20-strikeout game, one near no-hitter, one nine-inning loss, and Wednesday’s — remarkable for the sheer efficiency with which Scherzer blew the Giants away. Scherzer needed exactly 100 pitches to complete the feat, his lowest nine-inning total ever.

Asked for the most memorable moment of the three days Washington spent playing San Francisco this week, most who saw the whole thing would probably name something other than actual baseball.

Memorial Day festivities turned into Memorial Day fireworks. Suspensions and appeals altered rosters. Willie Mays visited, joked, and provided perspective. All of that combined to slide over the series like fog off the bay, obscuring reality now and then, shifting the focus from what happened on the field.

But the fog seemed to lift Wednesday night, as Scherzer seized the spotlight again, helping the Nationals complete a sweep to start the kind of three-city road trip that always seems to test them.

As he carved through the Giants’ lineup, the calendar turned from May to June in D.C., signaling the end of the season’s first two months. Some things about these Nationals changed dramatically in that time, notably their closer, their center fielder, and the questions surrounding their first baseman.

Two months ago, the most pertinent question about Ryan Zimmerman was whether he would ever be the same, whether the pillar around which these Nationals were built had fallen for good before his time. Now, the most reasonable question is whether Zimmerman is better than ever.

He is not the elite defender he once was, though he has converted himself into a solid first baseman. But Zimmerman is rejuvenated offensively.

By the time Zimmerman drove the first pitch he saw Wednesday night out to left, a three-run home run that gave the Nationals a first-inning lead, he had hit as many home runs this season as he did all of last year — 15. His OPS was nearly double what it was in 115 games last year, and he had amassed 43 RBI in two months. Last year, it took him six months to drive home 46.

The three he drove in Wednesday were all Scherzer needed, because in those first two months of the season, some things have not changed. Scherzer, for example, began this season the way he ended his Cy Young Award-winning season last year — with domination.

Against the Padres’ impotent offense, Scherzer fell an out short of a complete game, forced to come out as his pitch count climbed past a comfortable threshold. The Giants offense entered this series with the lowest OPS of any team in baseball. Scherzer took full advantage.

He threw three perfect innings to start the game, a habit of his that has resulted in opponents hitting .143 against him the first time through the order. These three perfect innings took him just 36 pitches, enough to keep those historic nine-inning feats within the realm of possibility.

But Eduardo Nunez ended his opportunity for most such feats in the fourth, with a single up the middle. Buster Posey then ended the threat of a shutout by hitting a flyball to left center that Jayson Werth and Michael A. Taylor lost in the lights somehow, allowing the run to score. Neither ball was hit particularly hard.

When Scherzer struck out Brandon Crawford to end that fourth inning, he stomped off the mound, visibly fired up by unnecessary imperfection. He allowed three unconvincing hits in the next three innings, one just inside the first base bag, one off Brian Goodwin’s glove, one infield single toward second. None of those runners scored.

He used quick contact to get easy outs all evening, relying heavily on off-speed pitches, all of which were close enough to get the Giants to bite, none of which were close enough to barrel. He balanced strikeouts with early outs, walking a tightrope that led him to stunning efficiency. Scherzer began the ninth inning at 89 pitches. He ended it at 100, catching Posey looking at strike three. He allowed one run on five hits and struck out 11. Scherzer has 54 career games of 10 strikeouts or more, most among active pitchers.

The Nationals needed him to do just that. Koda Glover, the emerging closer, had pitched four of the last five days and was likely unavailable. New setup stalwart Matt Albers threw 1 2/3 innings Tuesday, and therefore was likely limited, too. In other words, the bullpen lacked its usual depth, depth that has not been enough at times as it is.

Scherzer took matters into his own hands, giving his teammates a pass for leaving nine men on base, ensuring the Nationals got at least one win without suspended Bryce Harper, and handing that bullpen two full days of rest. He did it with unprecedented efficiency, as his previous low for nine innings was 106 pitches. He has now gotten 53 of a possible 54 outs in his last two starts, and allowed two runs in the process.