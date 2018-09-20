Nationals Manager Davey Martinez restrains Bryce Harper after plate umpire D.J. Rayburn ejected him following a called third strike in the 12th inning of Thursday night’s 5-4 loss to the Mets. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Even as the Nationals’ playoff hopes fade with the September crowds, even as the end settles in slowly like signs of autumn on the heels of a hot summer, possibility lives in Max Scherzer.

Because even as the Nationals entered the day any combination of four losses or Braves wins away from official elimination, even as young players take the place of older ones — even as Jacob deGrom seems likely to take the National League Cy Young Award from him — Scherzer sees possibility in every opportunity.

He pitched like a determined man again Thursday night in the Nationals 5-4 loss to the Mets, a game in which his team once again refused surrender. They rallied in the eighth to tie the game on Juan Soto’s slump-busting double, then fell in 12 innings when former Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton hit a sacrifice fly against Jefry Rodriguez. Bryce Harper earned an ejection in the bottom of the inning when he was called out on strikes, then grew so furious Manager Dave Martinez had to hold him back.

Whatever the standings say about their situation, the Nationals remain entirely unwilling to hand games away, their intensity unwavering. But the standings do say they are nearing their mathematical end, late-game determination or not.

Scherzer’s last start was his worst of the season, a six-run debacle in which he lasted just four innings. Sometimes, after starts like that, Scherzer assumes a different vibe, like that of a man determined to do everything he possible can to prove something — though some would argue he has nothing to prove.

Plus, Scherzer still has much at stake. While some have handed the National League Cy Young Award to deGrom, whose ERA is half a run lower than the next closest National Leaguer, Scherzer entered Thursday night still in reach of 300 strikeouts and 20 wins, if he won his final three starts. Only three pitchers have achieved that combination since 1975 — Randy Johnson (twice), Curt Schilling, and Pedro Martinez.

Dave Martinez said Thursday the Nationals laid out their rotation so Scherzer could make three more starts, including Thursday’s, before the season ends next week. He is on turn to start the final game of the season in Colorado.

So given his reasons for motivation, and the fact that he was facing a young and inexperienced Mets lineup, Thursday’s start had potential. He hasn’t threatened no-hitters as regularly this year as he did in the first three seasons of his Nationals tenure, but any chance of one of those evaporated when Victor Robles lost Jeff McNeil’s high flyball in the dusky South Capitol Street sky and it fell in for a first-inning double. He didn’t seem overly upset. One can’t plan for such things.

But two innings later, when Mets starter Jason Vargas hit a groundball up the middle, Scherzer turned and walked back to the mound in disgust. Michael Conforto made that mistake count with a home run to left field.

Then Jay Bruce homered, at which point Scherzer held his glove up for the ball, snapped his glove at it, and whipped his head back toward center field while hollering something unpleasant. Neither the quiet buzz of a half-full stadium, nor the tired progression of a game that meant little to either side served as a numbing agent powerful enough to dull Scherzer’s fury.

He recorded his seventh strikeout of the evening in the fourth, at which point he tied his single-season career high with 284. Not coincidentally, that number is also the Nationals record for strikeouts in a season. An inning later, he struck out Vargas to set a team record — though he still trails the franchise mark of 305 (Pedro Martinez, 1997). By the end of the fifth inning, Scherzer had struck out 10 for the 17th time in 32 starts this season.

His offense hadn’t done much to help him by then. Vargas, who entered the day with a 6.47 ERA, wasn’t supposed to be quite so formidable. The Nationals finally scored in the sixth when Anthony Rendon hit his 22nd home run to cut the lead to 3-2. Scherzer then began the seventh inning at 96 pitches. In a meaningless game like this, after carrying a heavy workload like he has, some veteran pitchers would call that an evening.

Instead, he struck out two more batters in a scoreless seventh to finish with 13 — 10 away from 300. Since 1990, only Schilling, Johnson, Martinez, Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw have reached that number.

He also finished unable to win the game because the Nationals did not score in the bottom of the eighth. With two starts left and 17 wins, Scherzer can no longer join that 20-win, 300-strikeout club, which might not seem like a big deal until you consider how much it took for the 34-year-old to come close just once.

The Nationals couldn’t rally in time for Scherzer, but they finally came to life in the bottom of the eighth. Robles singled. Trea Turner walked. Rendon grounded out to score a run. Then Soto, hitless in his last 12 at-bats, broke out with a double that tied the game. The Nationals had chances to score and couldn’t. The Mets had chances, wasted them, then finally took advantage of one when Jefry Rodriguez walked two batters in the 12th to help their cause. Lobaton hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center to bring home the go-ahead run.

By the end of the evening, the Nationals were any combination of losses and Braves wins way from official elimination. But Scherzer will get two more starts before it’s over. Perhaps the possibilities are not exhausted just yet.