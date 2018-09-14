A few hours before Friday night’s game, Dave Martinez sat in the visiting manager’s office at SunTrust Park, speculating about the rookie of the year race, chatting with reporters about which way they thought the whole thing would go.

“I’m obviously biased toward [Juan] Soto,” said Martinez, who acknowledged that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has put together quite a debut season, too. When this season’s schedule emerged, this late-season series in Atlanta seemed likely to involve some division intrigue.

Instead, as the Nationals have slid out of the picture, most of its intrigue lies in its showcase for the neck-and-neck race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award — a race that played out as the Nationals lost to the Braves, 10-5, as Max Scherzer struggled through the worst outing of a season that still could end with his third straight Cy Young Award.

Soto is 19, Acuna 20. They entered this series with the same number of runs scored and within a hit of each other. Acuna had 25 homers and Soto 19. Soto led in on-base percentage, Acuna in stolen bases. Acuna is the better defender, Soto the more complete hitter.

Acuna led off Friday night’s game with a double against Scherzer. Scherzer stranded him by working through the heart of the Braves’ order — and surviving a few line drives hit to friendly places, including the one that sank into Soto’s glove for the second out.

When Scherzer walked into the Nationals’ clubhouse, his gait a little quicker as it always is on days he starts, he went straight to the locker on the far end that he has inhabited for every trip the Nationals have made to SunTrust Park. As he began to empty his pockets, he noticed that the things inside that locker were not his but Stephen Strasburg’s. He turned around, confused, and saw his locker had moved across the way. Because the Nationals are carrying so many young players right now, clubhouse staff rearranged the room, meaning Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman and other veterans had to adjust.

Everything has been rearranged since the last time the Nationals were here in early June, a series they began in first place in the National League East. Their roster transformed. The division left them behind. The Braves are hurtling toward the playoffs, and the Nationals are trying to scrape together a small pile of wins to build some pride. Individual awards such as rookie of the year or Cy Young do not make up for a lost season, but they do count for something, and Scherzer, like Soto, is playing for his now.

Soto walked to lead off the second inning, then headed for third on Zimmerman’s shot into the left field corner. Acuna came up throwing and sent a strike to third, where Soto was initially ruled out. The Nationals challenged the call, which was overturned. An RBI groundout from Matt Wieters and a sac fly from Wilmer Difo later, and the Nationals had a two-run lead.

A half-inning later, with Scherzer sweating so much he had to change his hat, so much his grip and command suffered, Acuna punished him for walking the pitcher with a two-out single that tied the game. The right-hander never looked quite right and allowed two more runs in the third. By that time he had surrendered more runs in three innings than he had in any start since the all-star break, meaning Friday night probably will hurt his chances to chase down Jacob deGrom and his sub-2.00 ERA.

Soto swung the Nationals back a half-inning later with his 20th homer, an opposite-field shot that moved him into third all-time for homers hit by a teenager. Difo hit an RBI double later in that inning to tie the game again.

Acuna struck back a half-inning later with a triple to left center. He scored the Braves’ fifth run on Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly. Scherzer had not allowed five earned runs in a start all year. He lasted just four innings and allowed six runs, by far his least effective start of the season, one that could derail his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young.

So the Nationals trailed heading to the seventh, at which time Bryce Harper had narrowly avoided being tossed out of the game because of an argument with Laz Diaz but ended up grounding out to score a run and bring the Nationals within two. Then Soto came to the plate with runners on the corners and two outs — the go-ahead run. He struck out. The Nationals did not score again, but their bullpen surrendered three more runs to the Braves late.

Acuna finished with four hits, a career high. The Braves finished the night with a magic number of nine to clinch the NL East, a far more enviable prize than all the others for which the Nationals are pushing these days.