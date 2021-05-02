“It almost comes down to, [in] some of these outings, he finds these new motivations,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “Obviously from the broken nose thing [in 2019], he found a new motivation for that, just came out and dealt, and today after the game we talked a little bit. He was like: ‘Having the baby tonight. Might as well pitch like that, or pitch like a man’ — in the words of Max.”