Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a pitch to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Occasionally, Max Scherzer renders both numbers and adjectives impotent, unable to accurately describe the mastery with which he practices his craft. In stretches like the one he is in now, Scherzer seems to have gravity of his own, pulling everything into his orbit for hours at a time.

In Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was not a lack of hits that made his evening special, but a steady stream of strikeouts. He had nine through three innings and 11 through four, hurtling toward historic heights, though his pitch count threatened to ground him before he could reach them.

By the end of it all, he had thrown seven innings and struck out 14, numbers that did not do justice to the way he dismantled the best lineup he has faced in weeks on its home field. Scherzer has now thrown five games with at least 14 strikeouts in which he allowed no earned runs. Only Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, and Pedro Martinez have thrown more.

The start began like any other, with Scherzer huddled over a scouting report at his locker, chomping on a roast beef sandwich. The routine continued as usual, with Scherzer grabbing Matt Wieters and marching off to find pitching coach Mike Maddux for a pregame meeting.

The only difference was that Scherzer, perhaps so focused on the Dodgers that he did not notice, was wearing his workout shorts on backward. Given that he is known not to say much on start days, it is likely no one ever mentioned the error.

But neither wardrobe malfunctions nor changing time zones can derail Scherzer at times like these, when weather, opponent, and score feel almost irrelevant. Score, of course, is always relevant, and Scherzer pitched most of Tuesday’s game with a one-run lead built on sacrifice flies from Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy.

Recently, Scherzer has made one-run leads feel substantial. He allowed precisely that number of runs in each of his previous two starts, going 8 2/3 innings in the first and the full nine in the second. But both of those starts came against relatively unproductive lineups. Tuesday’s came against a lefty-heavy and experienced Dodger nine that seemed certain to test him.

It did, right away, when Chase Utley led the game off with a single and Murphy bobbled a groundball a few moments later to put another man on. Adrian Gonzalez singled to tie the game, giving the Dodgers as many runs in one inning as the Giants and Padres managed against Scherzer.

But that run was unearned, and scored around three strikeouts Scherzer used to get out of the inning. He struck out all three batters he faced in the second inning, too, spotting fastballs away to righties, cutters and sliders in to lefties, and whatever else he wanted the first time through the order.

“He struggled some early, then he found his control in the middle innings,” Manager Dusty Baker said. “If you don’t get to the elite pitchers early, and you let them settle in. . . .”

By the time Scherzer struck out Logan Forsythe to begin the fourth, he had 10 strikeouts in 3 1/3 unorthodox innings, and his 55th career 10-strikeout game, most among active pitchers.

Next came Dodgers’ starter Brandon McCarthy, and down he went, making Scherzer the fifth pitcher in MLB history to record 11 strikeouts in the first four innings of a game. Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez maintained a decidedly generous zone all evening, which certainly did not hurt the cause. Scherzer used every inch of it.

“For me, it was trying to work efficiently and work early. If you do get into two-strike situations, just put them away,” Scherzer said. “I’m a strikeout pitcher. It’s just who I am. And even when your pitch count is high sometimes, you’d rather just finish an at-bat than give up a hit.”

It was not until Utley hit a flyball to center to end that fourth that Scherzer formally dropped off a 27-strikeout pace. Reality reeled him in somewhat from there, as he notched one strikeout each in the fifth, sixth and seventh, the last of which was his season-high 14th. But by then, the cumulative effect of so many strikeouts caught up with him as his pitch count pushed past 100.

“You got the sense they didn’t want to get to two strikes [in the later innings],” Scherzer said. “And they were going to be aggressive.”

Scherzer’s 14 strikeouts gave him three consecutive games of at least 11, 38 strikeouts in his last three starts overall. Incredibly, that is not the most strikeouts Scherzer has had in a three-game stretch as a National. He compiled 39 in his last three starts of the 2015 season, the last of which was a no-hitter. His final line included 14 strikeouts, two walks, three hits and no earned runs.

It also ended with a win. Oliver Perez pitched a scoreless eighth against the heart of the Dodgers’ order. Koda Glover relieved him, facing one of his more pressure-packed situations as the Nationals’ closer.

He worked a scoreless ninth, getting Yasiel Puig to strike out swinging to end the game. Puig walked out to the mound after the final out, as Glover had hollered a few words in his direction. Glover said later Puig was staring at him and he didn’t like it.

Both teams emptied onto the field, and though Glover had to be held back, his Nationals teammates eventually stopped protecting their closer and began high-fiving each other. They had secured a series win and at least a seven-win California road trip, one that finishes up Wednesday with a pitching matchup between Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg, two of the only pitchers in baseball regularly capable of doing what Scherzer did Tuesday night.