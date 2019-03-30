Houston Astros (103-59, first in the AL West in 2018) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, third in the AL East in 2018)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Collin McHugh (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went 51-30 on their home field in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 274 total doubles last season.

The Astros went 57-24 on the road in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 278 total doubles last year.

Rays Injuries: None listed.

Astros Injuries: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.