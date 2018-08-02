NEW YORK — The New York Mets activated third baseman Todd Frazier from the disabled list before Thursday’s game with the Atlanta Braves.

Frazier had been sidelined since July 9 with a left rib cage strain and appeared in two rehab games for Class A Brooklyn this week.

“We’re glad to have Todd back,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We’re glad to have his leadership in the clubhouse. It’s always more fun with Todd around on the bench in the clubhouse, during the game. A guy you can plug into the middle of the lineup and he’s got a chance to go hit you a homer. So we’re glad that he’s back.”

In the first season of a two-year deal, Frazier is hitting .217 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games. Frazier also was sidelined from May 8 to June 2 with a strained left hamstring.

The DL stints were the first of Frazier’s career, and he said he might need occasional days off.

“You appreciate what Cal Ripken Jr. did,” Frazier said. “It’s one of those things where, don’t be shy to ask for a day off every once in a while. It might help you in the long run.”

Besides activating Frazier, the Mets purchased the contract of right-hander Bobby Wahl from Triple-A Las Vegas.

New York also optioned right-handed reliever Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas and placed infielder Phillip Evans on the disabled list with a fractured left tibia.

To make room for Wahl on the 40-man roster, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski was designated for assignment.

Wahl was one two players acquired on July 22 from Oakland for closer Jeurys Familia.

Wahl is 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA with 12 saves in 38 combined appearances between Las Vegas and Nashville in the Pacific Coast League

Evans was injured when Adam Eaton slid into him at second base in the first inning of Wednesday’s 5-3 loss at Washington.

The Mets said Evans will be on crutches for a few weeks and will be out for about a month.

In four stints with the Mets, Evans is hitting 3-for-21 (.143) in 15 games.

On Thursday, Callaway said he did not think Eaton’s slide was clean. The Mets challenged the call, arguing that the slide was illegal, but it was upheld after a replay review.

“I thought it was a little high up on the leg,” Callaway said. “We have an injured player that could be out the rest of the season because of it.”

In six stints with the Mets, Rhame is 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA in 18 appearances. He allowed six runs in two innings in Tuesday’s 25-4 loss at Washington.

Kaczmarzki appeared in four games and was optioned to Class AAA on July 11.

