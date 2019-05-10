New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz, right, celebrates with catcher Wilson Ramos after the Mets defeated the San Diego Padres 7-6 in a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Mets are banning backpacks from Citi Field starting May 20.

The team said Friday the move is to enhance safety.

Fans still can bring purses, tote, drawstring and messenger bags, and soft-sided coolers that don’t exceed 16-by-16-by-8 inches.

The Washington Nationals banned backpacks from home games before the start of this season.

