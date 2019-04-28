New York Mets’ Robinson Cano, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the MLB baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Robinson Canó has been pulled from the New York Mets game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand while failing to check his swing.

The left-handed hitting Canó began to swing Sunday at a fastball from left-hander Gio González in the first inning and fell open toward first base as the pitch headed toward his chest. It connected with the outside of his left hand, and Canó staggered out of the box and slammed his helmet before leaving.

X-rays taken during the game were negative, and Canó will be examined again Monday.

Canó was ruled to have swung at the pitch by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It’s the second time this season Canó has been struck by a pitch while called for a swinging strike.

He was replaced by Juan Lagares with the count 0-1.

