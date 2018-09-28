Miami Marlins (62-96, fifth in NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-84, fourth in NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Mets: Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Miami to open the three-game series. The Mets have gone 4-7 in Oswalt’s starts this season. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 16.9. The Marlins head into the contest looking to end a three-game slide. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .255 batting average this year. In their last meeting on Sept. 13, Jason Vargas earned the win in a 5-2 victory for the Mets.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto is batting .278 with a .342 on-base percentage and .487 slugging percentage in 124 games this season for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .629 over his past 10 games for Miami. Michael Conforto has 77 runs and 82 RBIs for the Mets this season. Jay Bruce has 10 hits and is batting .303 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs. Mets: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports