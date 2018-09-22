New York Mets (72-82, fourth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (77-77, third in NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Nationals: Austin Voth (0-1, 11.81 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob deGrom delivered Friday against Washington, giving up just one run in seven innings. New York will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s matchup. The Nationals have gone 37-34 against the rest of their division. Washington holds a team on-base percentage of .331 for the year, Bryce Harper paces the lineup with a .391 OBP. The Mets have gone 4-6 in Oswalt’s starts this season. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 17.2. In Friday’s game, the Mets defeated the Nationals 4-2. deGrom got the win for New York, his ninth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is batting .240 with a .337 on-base percentage and .442 slugging percentage in 145 games this season for the Mets. Jay Bruce has three home runs and 12 RBIs over his past 10 games for New York. Trea Turner has 97 runs and 65 RBIs for the Nationals this year. Anthony Rendon has three home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .711 over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs. Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports