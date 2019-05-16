New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 5-1. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil left the game against the Washington Nationals in the third inning due to abdominal tightness.

The Mets said the move was precautionary.

McNeil singled and was thrown out on a fielder’s choice in the top of the third inning on Thursday. He didn’t return to the field on defense.

Brandon Nimmo shifted to left field and Juan Lagares came in to play center.

