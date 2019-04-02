New York Mets’ Dominic Smith, left, is met by Jason Vargas (44) after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the New York Mets’ five-run first inning against Jose Urena and started a game-ending double play in a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith each had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who improved to 4-1 for the second straight year.

Jason Vargas (1-0) allowed two runs in five innings in his season debut. The Marlins went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position against him.

The Marlins had 16 hits but left 14 runners on base. Jorge Alfaro went 0 for 4 and stranded seven, including the potential tying run at third when he struck out against Justin Wilson to end the eighth inning.

Wilson hit a batter and allowed a single in the ninth but earned his first save since 2017 when Rosario caught Miguel Rojas’ line drive and doubled off Lewis Brinson at second base.

Brandon Nimmo earned a painful RBI when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. He was awarded first base when a replay review overturned the original ruling that he had fouled the pitch off.

Urena (0-2) needed 40 pitches to get through the first inning and departed for a pinch hitter after four innings trailing 5-1. The Marlins’ opening day starter has an ERA of 10.38.

Starlin Castro hit his second homer for Miami.

The Mets scored five runs before Urena recorded his second out. Ramos and Smith each had an RBI single, and Rosario followed with his double. Rosario drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the ninth inning of the Mets’ win Monday to start the series.

Nimmo left the game after the inning.

New Mets hitting coach Chili Davis has preached situational hitting, and four of their nine hits were to the opposite field.

Brian Anderson doubled home the Marlins’ first run. Brinson and Peter O’Brien delivered RBI singles in the seventh.

THE DAY AFTER

Marlins manager Don Mattingly walked back his criticism of the umpires following Monday’s loss. He had suggested the crew was piling on a team that’s not expected to contend.

“It was fairly emotional after the game,” Mattingly said. “That plays into your words. I know the umpires are trying to get it right. It’s not that there’s a conspiracy or anything against the Marlins. That’s probably an area I regret, going that far.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Juan Lagares was back in the lineup after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch Monday. INF Todd Frazier (left oblique) and C Travis d’Arnaud (elbow) will begin rehabilitation assignments Thursday at Class A St. Lucie.

Marlins: Alfaro was hit on the left hand by a pitch but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 0.00), who struck out 10 in six scoreless innings against the Nationals on opening day, will start Wednesday against RHP Trevor Richards (0-0, 1.50). DeGrom is 4-6 against the Marlins, who have beaten him more than any other team, with a 3.60 ERA.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.