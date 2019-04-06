Washington Nationals (3-3, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (5-2, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.07.

The Nationals finished 41-35 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Washington pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.04.

