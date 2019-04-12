New York Mets (8-4, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-5, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 10.24 ERA) Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets on Friday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 34 total triples last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.