A hard rain falls at Yankee Stadium during a rain delay before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The scheduled Subway Series finale between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up on Aug. 13 at Yankee Stadium.

With steady rain falling in the Bronx, a tarp covered the infield all evening and play never began Sunday night. The game was called about an hour after the scheduled 8:05 p.m. EDT start.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (5-4), who leads the majors with a 1.68 ERA, had been slated to pitch against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the team will keep All-Star righty Luis Severino on his regular turn Monday night at Tampa Bay, with Tanaka going Tuesday.

The Mets and Yankees split two games over the weekend, giving the Bronx Bombers a 3-2 lead in their six-game season series.

