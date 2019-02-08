In this Feb. 4, 2019 photo, Alexi Amarista of Venezuela’s Cardenales de Lara, right, is tagged out at first by Victor Mendoza of Mexico’s Los Charros de Jalisco on the opening day of the Caribbean Series baseball tournament at Rod Carew stadium in Panama City. (Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press)

PANAMA CITY — Ramon Rios hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, Sergio Romo got eight outs in relief and Mexico rallied past Cuba 3-2 on Thursday to stay alive in the Caribbean Series.

Rios was 0 for 4 before hitting a line drive to center field that brought Daniel Alvarez home for the Charros de Jalisco. Rios was thrown out trying for second base.

Romo (1-0), a three-time World Series winner with the San Francisco Giants, was perfect over the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out three.

Venezuela leads the Group B with a 2-0 record, while the Mexicans and Cubans are tied with at 1-2.

Only the best team in each group advances to the final game. Mexico will play Venezuela on Friday, and Cuba has the day off.

Junior Lake had a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to lift the Dominican Republic over Puerto Rico 5-4.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Lake had a hit to center field to send home Wilkin Castillo.

Estrellas Orientales have a 2-1 record in Group A, where the host Panama (2-0) is the leader and Puerto Rico is eliminated from contention at 0-3.

The Dominicans will play against Panama on Friday, and Puerto Rico, the two-time reigning champion, will have the day off.

