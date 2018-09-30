Miami Marlins (63-97, fifth in NL East) vs. New York Mets (76-85, fourth in NL East)

New York; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Miami and New York are looking to ensure a series win with a victory. The Mets have gone 15-9 in games started by Syndergaard. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 16.0. The Marlins are 26-49 against the rest of their division. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .254 batting average this season. In Saturday’s game, the Mets defeated the Marlins 1-0. Zamora got the win for New York, his first on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 125 games for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for Miami. Michael Conforto is batting .244 with a .343 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in 152 games this season for the Mets. Jay Bruce has nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by two runs. Mets: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

