Cincinnati Reds (66-90, fifth in NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-93, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-9, 4.95 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami can ensure a series win with a victory over Cincinnati. The Marlins have gone 9-14 in games started by Richards. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .254 batting average on the season. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this year, Scooter Gennett leads the team with a mark of .316. The Marlins won Saturday’s contest 5-1. Jose Urena picked up his eighth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 76 runs and 101 RBIs for the Reds this year. Jose Peraza has 11 hits and is batting .268 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. J.T. Realmuto is batting .284 for the Marlins this season, and his .498 slugging percentage is 13th in the National League. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .741 over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .186 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by 24 runs. Marlins: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 11 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports