Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins’ Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left a game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins with a left biceps tendon strain.

Batting in the third inning, Cabrera swung awkwardly at Jake Odorizzi’s slider and immediately walked toward the Tigers dugout with his left arm hanging at his side. Niko Goodrum replaced him at the plate and struck out.

Cabrera left Detroit’s loss April 29 to the Baltimore Orioles with spasms in his left biceps and missed three games.

