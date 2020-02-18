Few think Rizzo will stroll away from the Nats after this season, though demand for him would be huge. He’s loyal to a fault and in love with his job and D.C.

Los Angeles Dodgers team president Stan Kasten says of Rizzo: “Mike is the worst self-negotiator in the history of baseball. Who buys a new house [close to the park] with only one year left on a contract?”

Talk about giving away your leverage.

Winning the World Series usually creates powerful bonds. After the Nats’ title, built on a brilliant season by Rizzo, who was named executive of the year by Baseball America, there may even be a statue of him in front of Nationals Park someday, perhaps near the one of Frank Howard, albeit a lot shorter.

But what if Rizzo did leave?

What if the Nationals dawdle and disrespect the one person in their organization who might be hardest to replace? There are understandable mistakes in business, and then there are inexcusable blunders. Most major league teams, though not all, shudder at such thoughts and act to avoid them.

For example, on Monday the Atlanta Braves gave their general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, even though he was already under contact until the end of 2021. They also gave Manager Brian Snitker an extra year on his deal as appreciation for winning a second straight National League East title. The Braves acted, even though they lost in the Division Series both years.

Not every club does it that way. Each situation is different. But as a rule, because a top GM makes just slightly more than an average major leaguer ($4 million), and managers, as a group, make less than GMs, it’s smart business to lock up the good ones early, and on long-term deals.

The Nats are not jumping on the chance to lock up Rizzo, whose closest “comparable” deal may be the five-year contract for $25 million that New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman signed in 2017. Two top executives — the Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman and the Chicago Cubs’ Theo Epstein, who had won three World Series with two different teams — are working on five-year deals worth more than $50 million.

Rizzo has refused to comment on his status beyond saying: “[I] never worry about that. I was the first employee they signed. We’re still in good shape together.”

This is when it helps to have watched the whole history of Nats-Rizzo deals. If the pattern of the past 11 seasons is still in place, the Nats probably have not approached Rizzo about an extension yet. That is not cause for hysteria. But it certainly doesn’t seem like common sense to me. Relationships can sour. Bad seasons, or players with huge contracts that explode, can change minds. The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 yet fired top baseball executive Dave Dombrowski in 2019.

Rizzo and the Lerners have worked together so well for so long that it seems foolish to run the risk of one ugly season, or one team-changing injury, altering their view of each other. Rizzo’s body of work in D.C. is enormous. Since the start of 2012, only the Dodgers have won more regular season games than the Nats — and L.A. spent more than half a billion dollars more ($512.6 million) on its rosters in those years. And the Dodgers haven’t won the World Series.

The Lerners deserve full credit for carrying the sixth-highest payroll in the majors since 2012. Ted Lerner has stepped up to fund the salaries of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, the top of the pitching rotation that is the foundation of the team. But that merely underlines how well the Lerners’ willingness to spend for top stars and Rizzo’s trades, drafts and player development have complemented each other. Both deserve tons of credit.

The Nats have a hefty, market-appropriate payroll, but almost half of it goes to three pitchers. That’s why the Nats soon will receive their rings. But how many GMs, if any, could build so good of a supporting cast on a budget and stay under the competitive balance tax?

Rizzo, the former scout, does not enjoy cameras or mics, but he has shielded the team’s famously reticent owners from ever needing to say a word. And they seldom do. Whether it’s the Strasburg shutdown, or Jonathan Papelbon choking Harper, or letting Dusty Baker go, or explaining three Game 5 losses in the NLDS or defending Manager Dave Martinez at 19-31 last year, Rizzo is always the man out front — usually alone.

With baseball swamped in a cheating scandal, let’s note that (knock on wood) the Nats have few blotches on their reputation for bad behavior, except for Jayson Werth’s heavy foot on the accelerator. The team cultures of the Astros and Nats are complete opposites — one of baseball’s few good breaks this spring.

There’s no crisis here. Just an opportunity. Baseball owners always are looking to maximize their investments by finding and exploiting “market inefficiencies.” They chase analytics experts and build baseball academies in foreign countries. But there is probably no market inefficiency as dramatic in modern baseball as the underpayment of truly elite team-builders. These people construct entire scouting staffs and oversee the draft; hire minor league instructors and managers; make trades and negotiate deals with agents; put out fires and play the bad cop when needed.

The central locus of competence in baseball in the 45 years I’ve covered the sport has never changed. It’s never the owner — not once. It is always the top baseball executive, whether the title is team president, GM or whatever. The average or poor ones aren’t worth much. Some have negative value. But the very best of them have been spectacularly undercompensated. When you get one of the best, it is a cardinal sin not to recognize what you’ve got, pay the going rate and, because that market price is so low, basically steal a baseball genius.

I asked Rizzo on Sunday what he would consider a fair salary. He refused to answer. What a lousy self-negotiator. Well, can you offer any help at all?

“Years,” Rizzo said.

Harper and Rendon, when it got down to brass tacks, wanted money. What Mike Rizzo wants is to keep running the team he has built and loved for many years.