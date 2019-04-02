Houston Astros (2-3, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (2-2, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 1.29 ERA) Rangers: Shelby Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas pitchers had a WHIP of 1.40 last year while striking out 6.9 hitters per game.

The Astros finished 46-30 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Houston averaged 8.6 hits per game last season, batting .255 as a team.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

