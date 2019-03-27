St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacín (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Milwaukee on opening day.

The Brewers went 51-30 at home in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cardinals finished 41-35 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. St. Louis averaged 8.5 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 248 total doubles last year. The Brewers won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Brewers Injuries: Jeremy Jeffress: day-to-day (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.